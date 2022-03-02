Your Jamaica

MATILDA'S CORNER WAS TOLL GATE

Historians have not been able to tell us who Matilda's Corner in Liguanea, St Andrew, was named for. However, what has been recorded is that its original name was Toll Gate, simply because a toll collector was placed there as people had to pay to use the road.

In 1850, Sts Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church was built there for the benefit of Spanish and French people who lived in the area. It was closed twice, due to a lack of congregation; however, it was reopened in 1902 and hasn't been closed since.

THE LIGHTHOUSE AT MORANT POINT

Erected in 1841 by free Africans after being cast that year in London, the lighthouse is designated a historic monument in St Thomas and is said to be the oldest in Jamaica.

Its cast iron tube is 30 metres long, five metres in diameter at the base, and three metres at the top.

It stands at the easternmost end of the island.