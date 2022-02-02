Youth parliamentarians lobby for educational support of marginalised youth

URGENT calls were made on Monday by youth parliamentarians to enhance the educational support for marginalised children who are suffering immensely from learning loss since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Representing St Thomas Western, Ashagaye Mullings argued at the 12th sitting of the National Youth Parliament held at Gordon House that some children have fallen off the learning curve, specifically within rural communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented crisis in the education system. This emergency has led to a massive school closure in early 2020. Due to this closure, remote learning methods were introduced. Zoom classes, lessons via television and radio and printed worksheets for those without Internet access were some of the innovative methods introduced but some students were still left out of the equation,” said Mullings, who represented the Holness Administration.

Based on what she observed in her constituency, Mullings said due to school closure, many students were busy playing, riding bicycles, playing football and going to the river for swimming, even whilst some parents saw the period as an extended public holiday.

“In some households, there is one device and three children. This is the harsh and current reality of many rural youths. I have seen children suffer from not having access to a tablet, smartphone and a laptop, and trust mi it pain mi heart,” said Mullings.

On a mission to get marginalised youths in rural communities fully engaged, the St Thomas Western rep said she plans to host booster sessions called 'Back in it'.

The initiative, she said, will comprise personal development sessions, critical thinking sessions and basic digital literacy skills lessons.

Also raising her concern about the teaching and learning loss, Jozane Bryan, youth parliamentarian for Manchester Central, questioned the Education Ministry's mantra: 'Every child can learn, every child must learn'.

“Truly, every child can learn but the question really is – is every child learning?” said Bryan, who represented the Holness Administration.

Pointing to data from a United Nations Population Fund survey, Bryan said for every 10 young persons between ages 15 and 24, three were illiterate. Unattached youth accounted for roughly 30 per cent of the total youth population, with more than half having a maximum grade nine education prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Further, she said since the pandemic, statistics have shown that more than half of the school population has partial or no access to a device, or no Internet, resulting in a significant reduction in attendance to virtual classes.

“What is our Government solution to this? Let every child have their own device and provide them with Internet access. Yet the statistics for attending classes and performance relative remains the same. If our marginalised youths have the resources, or so we say they do, why is there still an education disconnect?” she said.

She suggested that the cause for this could be the ineffective campaign in reaching out to marginalised youth and lack of consideration for the effective teaching and learning experience.

Based on consultation with residents in her constituency about the need for better education, Bryan said, “Seventy-five per cent of the respondents had devices; however, they also said that if it wasn't for Google, they would have failed their examinations. The remainder said they have still not received any devices.”

“This cannot continue. I can stand firm here and say it is useless to create initiatives, strategies, distribute devices and give physical resources if our students are not attending classes and nah learn nutt'n,” she added.

Bryan proposed a working system with guidance counsellors, teachers and parents to locate marginalised students' performance in and out of school, to help remedy the digital divide.