Youth parliamentarians want more Government support for youth clubs

THE Government has been blasted by youth parliamentarians for its failure to provide a financial boost to struggling youth clubs across the island.

Xavier McFarlane, youth parliamentarian for Westmoreland Central, who sat on the Government benches during this year's sitting of the youth Parliament, argued that in his area there is a limitation in the Government's intervention for developmental affairs.

He argued that this means that the Government is unable to reach more youngsters through charity programmes, seminars and other important programmes.

“There exist youth clubs that are drowning but are still trying to empower youth and I contend that this Government should stand to rescue those clubs,” said McFarlane.

“I therefore recommend that there be a development of a youth empowerment fund put in reserve for emerging or developed youth clubs in each constituency by the respective Members of Parliament to assure the clubs longevity, success and development,” added McFarlane.

Sherice Williams, youth parliamentarian for Hanover Western, who also sat on the Government benches, agreed with McFarlane as she charged that for far too long, the country has been sluggish in its infrastructural and technological development which continues to have a negative impact on the engagement of youth.

Pointing to research done by Youth and Adolescent Policy Division in 2017, Williams said, “It highlighted poor infrastructure is one of the key factures that is impacting youth participation as very little is being done to redevelop spaces such as youth clubs and community centres.”

According to Williams, youth centres will serve as havens for youngsters when effective technological infrastructure are provided.

“We often hear of millions and billions being allocated to a host of programmes and based on the rational that it is given, it is important to national development but I ask this question, what about the youths in Hanover and where is the allocation of funds for youths in Westmoreland, St Mary?” questioned Williams.

She called for a restoration of the education ministry's 'Charge Up Project' which was developed to fund youth clubs.

Williams also proposed the establisment of a new programme, 'Ignite the youths', which she said would include the implementation of diverse strategies such as business development training, proposal writing and financial literacy to engage Jamaica's youths.