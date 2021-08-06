Youths urged to get vaccinated and to encourage others to do same

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie,is encouraging participants in the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to encourage others to do the same.

“I want to challenge you because I know at least 90 per cent of you are over 18 [years old]. You are now eligible to be vaccinated and I am using this platform to encourage you to encourage your friends, to encourage your family to get vaccinated. Protect your lives and protect the lives of those around you,” said McKenzie even as he underscored that placement in the YSEP is not hinged on vaccination status.

McKenzie was addressing the recent launch of the YSEP at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland.

The programme, which is in its fifth year, will employ 6,000 youth between August 9 and September 3 in various agencies of the Ministry of Local Government, and the municipal corporations.

A selection of participants will also be working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to carry out vaccine sensitisation.

McKenzie noted that when young people engage in activities, such as partying irresponsibly, they put vulnerable persons such as parents, grandparents, and the wider community at risk.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness, who was the guest speaker at the launch, also urged the young people to get vaccinated.

“Every opportunity you are given in this programme is important. [You are] in a place where you are now asked again to do something very important, which is going out there and getting vaccinated from these 300,000 doses of vaccine [recently donated by the Government of the United Kingdom],” said Holness.

“Part of your summer employment programme, once Minister [McKenzie] assigns you, is to go out very hard, encouraging everybody else [to do the same]. Wear your mask, social distance… and get yourself vaccinated. Others have done it. They have led by example, and it is our time to do so,” stressed Holness.

YSEP began in 2017 as an initiative of McKenzie. Since its inception, approximately 21,000 youth between the ages of 17 and 24 have benefited from summer work.

— JIS