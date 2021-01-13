YouTube suspends Donald Trump’s channel

YouTube has joined other social media platforms in limiting US President Donald Trump’s access. The Google-owned platform says it is suspending the Trump’s channel for at least a week after it violated the platform’s policies.

According to CNN, YouTube says a recent video on Trump’s channel that it has since removed incited violence.

It has given the channel a one week time-out, after which it will revisit its decision.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days—which may be extended.”

Facebook has blocked Trump from accessing his account for the rest of his presidency. Meanwhile, Twitter has permanently removed him from its platform.