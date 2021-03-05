YouTube tells us when it will lift ban on Trump’s channel

When the threat of real-world violence has decreased, then YouTube might reconsider the indefinite ban placed on former US President Donald Trump’s channel. That’s according to its CEO, Susan Wojcicki.

Wojcicki said YouTube will determine the risk of violence by looking at signals such as government statements and warnings, increased law enforcement around the country, and violent rhetoric on the platform itself.

YouTube suspended Trump’s channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters in January.

Speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank, Wojcicki said recent warnings by Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an “elevated violence risk still remains.”