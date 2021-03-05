YouTube tells us when it will lift ban on Trump’s channel

YouTube tells us when it will lift ban on Trump’s channelFriday, March 05, 2021
|
When the threat of real-world violence has decreased, then YouTube might reconsider the indefinite ban placed on former US President Donald Trump’s channel. That’s according to its CEO, Susan Wojcicki.
Wojcicki said YouTube will determine the risk of violence by looking at signals such as government statements and warnings, increased law enforcement around the country, and violent rhetoric on the platform itself.
YouTube suspended Trump’s channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters in January.
Speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank, Wojcicki said recent warnings by Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an “elevated violence risk still remains.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy