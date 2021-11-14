YouTube to hide count on dislike button from public view

Video sharing platform, YouTube is rolling out a new feature where it will be hiding the count on the dislike button.

While users will still be able to click on the button, the count will not be visible to the public.

In a statement on the changes, YouTube said this was being implemented to help protect smaller creators from distasteful comments and online harassment.

YouTube said it tested the feature in March 2021 and found that it reduced anti-social behaviour.

“We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves, ” the company said in a statement.

“This is just one of many steps we are taking to continue to protect creators from harassment,” added the company.

YouTube said creators will still be able to find the dislike tally, by utilizing the YouTube Studio.