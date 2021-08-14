YSEP dropouts irk mayor

PORT MARIA, St Mary — One week into the State's four-week summer youth programme two youngsters from St Mary have already quit, eliciting criticism from Port Maria Mayor Richard Creary who has promised to find replacements. Another 85 participants remain in the programme.

“If you want good, your nose haffi run,” Creary told Thursday's meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation. “But these young people don't understand that. [Their attitude is] I must get rich now or tomorrow morning or else I am not interested. I am worried for this generation, very worried. But still there are some who are willing to work.”

Under the islandwide Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Youth Summer Employment programme (YSEP), the municipal authority provided jobs for 65 youngsters from the parish. Another 22 were recruited by the Social Development Commission (SDC).

“SDC St Mary has created history,” said the commission's St Mary Parish Manager Shawin Reynolds, who explained that with the addition of the summer workers his team has expanded to over 100 members.

YSEP participants perform office duties such as typing and filing or community profiling, but a few do not care for those tasks or working outdoors, he said.

“We find young people not wanting to grab opportunities. They are complaining that the sun is too hot. Many persons who started in YSEP are now permanently employed in corporations and all over Jamaica. The priorities [for some youth] are completely wrong… that's not how life is,” said Creary in response.

Some, he added, have prioritised the bleaching of their skins over earning an honest living.

Between August 9 and September 3 this year, YSEP is supposed to employ 6,000 youth in various agencies of the Ministry of Local Government, and the municipal corporations.

A selection of participants will also be working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to carry out vaccine sensitisation. YSEP began in 2017 as an initiative of Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie. Since its inception, approximately 21,000 youth between the ages of 17 and 24 have benefited from summer work.