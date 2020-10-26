Zeta becomes 11th hurricane of active Atlantic season

Zeta is now a Category 1 hurricane after the

storm strengthened while on a path for the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

Hurricane Zeta is packing winds of 80mph and is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge when it makes impact in the Yucatan and the northern US Gulf Coast.

Zeta, the 11th hurricane of an active Atlantic season, is located in the northwest Caribbean and moving in a northwestward direction.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, from Tulum to Dzilam, including Cozumel and Cancún. Hurricane conditions are expected in this area Monday night into early Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and for small areas west and south of the hurricane warning in Mexico.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season which needs just one more to surpass 2005’s record, a likely scenario with a month still to go to the November 30 end date.