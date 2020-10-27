Zeta weakens but to regain hurricane strength as it heads to US

Zeta weakens but to regain hurricane strength as it heads to USTuesday, October 27, 2020
|
Zeta weakened to a tropical storm as it lashed Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula but is expected to strengthen once more as it heads towards the United States.
Zeta, the 27th named storm of the active hurricane season, made landfall in Mexico, bringing heavy rainfall and maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.
It is expected to regain strength as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, heading towards a storm-battered Louisiana, which has been hit by four other named storms just this year.
Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed November 29, 2005. It’s also the 11th hurricane of the season An average season sees six hurricanes and 12 named storms.
