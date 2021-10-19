Ziggy Marley knocks Singaporean authorities following a cannabis-related death sentence

Reggae artiste Ziggy Marley has sought to criticize the Singaporean authorities following news that it plans to execute a man for possession of cannabis.

The man, 41-year-old, Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, is facing the prospect of being hanged for his conviction of importing two pounds of the substance which is considered a grade A drug in the Asian country.

The Singaporean man had been arrested in 2018 for the drugs that was said to have come in from Malaysia.

Following the latest development where Bamadhaj is said to have lost his appeal in Singapore’s Supreme Court, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley decided to share his views on the matter on social media, decrying the sentence as an injustice.

“So the government of #Singapore is going to kill a human being for two pounds of cannabis. Is that just or moral?” he wrote on his Instagram while sharing a screenshot of an article detailing the matter.

He went further to say, “the article says the drug not the plant, still trying to sell us that line, still trying to fool the people, still killing the people for a plant. F…king ridiculous in any time or place. It’s 2021. It’s illegal in that country I get it, but to kill a person for that should also be #Illegal on the planet #earth” he added.

He then shared that there seems to be no one standing up for Bamadhaj. “No one to stand for this lone, lone human being. There is so much injustice in the world and everyone of them counts!” he lamented.

He went on to use the opportunity to call on different groups to join the call against this injustice.

“Calling on all companies and individuals in the US and around the world who are profiting from the cultivation and commercial of cannabis to speak out about this injustice and to call out Singapore for this despicable act of taking a human life for possessing the plant” he stated.

While most countries take a progressive approach to dealing with marijuana, a number of countries in Asia still take a zero-tolerance approach against the plant which is classified as an illegal drug. It has been reported that in recent decades, a number of persons have been executed in that Singapore for drug-related crimes.