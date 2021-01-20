Zimbabwe foreign minister dies from COVID-19

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died from coronavirus. The government announced his death in a statement today.

Moyo is the second senior government figure to die from Covid-19 in Zimbabwe. According to the BBC, retired general and Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri succumbed to the illness last July.

Myo, a former army general, gained international prominence in 2017, when he announced the military takeover that ousted long-serving President Robert Mugabe from power.

Zimbabwe has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases since the festive season.

There have been 28,675 cases and 825 deaths since the virus was detected in the country last March.

More than half of the cases have been since New Year’s Day, Reuters news agency reports.