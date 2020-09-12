Zip it! Five men executed for criticising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Freedom of

speech is a big thing in most countries, but it isn’t so in North Korea where

it is said that five men were executed for criticising their leader Kim Jong-un.

According to reports, the men, who were employed to Economic Ministry, had a discussion at a dinner party some time ago where they criticised the country’s failing economy.

It is said that the North Korean secret police heard about the conversation after one of their younger colleagues gave them up.

The men were reportedly arrested by officers in plain clothes when they arrived for work one morning. It is understood that they were executed by a firing squad on July 30.

But reports of this nature have surfaced in the past, as it has been said that 11 musicians were blown apart by anti-aircraft guns. And more recently, there were allegations that suspected coronavirus patients were executed for violating isolations orders.