Zlatan back with a bang!Sunday, January 12, 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his first goal for AC Milan since his nearly decade-long hiatus from the Italian side. This is the first goal the 38-year-old has scored for Milan since 2012. It also marks an impressive milestone for the striker as he has now scored in four different decades after first netting his first goal for Malmo back in 1999.
The veteran, who just spent the past two seasons in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy returned to Serie A to help the Rossoneri secure a 2-0 victory over Cagliari on Saturday (Jan 11).
The Swedish Striker followed Rafael Leão’s goal in the 46th minute, by connecting with a low cross and putting it into the far right post with his left foot.
The victory could not have come any sooner for AC Milan as the team had gone three consecutive matches without scoring a goal. The win has lifted the club from 12th to eighth place with 25 points and just four shy of a Europa League spot.
