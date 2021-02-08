Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th club goal in AC Milan win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th club goal in AC Milan winMonday, February 08, 2021
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reached and surpassed 500 club goals in helping AC Milan defeat Crotone yesterday.
Ibrahimovic, 39, scored two goals as he took his seasonâ€™s tally to 14 in the Serie A, where Milan remains atop the standings. The striker is just two goals behind league leader Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the best seasons of his 21-year professional career.
Ibrahimovic started his professional career with Swedish club Malmo in 1999 and scored 18 goals, before going onto play for Ajax (48), Juventus (26), Internazionale (66), Barcelona (22), Milan (56), PSG (156), Manchester United (29), LA Galaxy (53) and Milan again (27).
AC Milan is after its first Seria A title since the 2010-11 season, and are two points ahead of rivals Inter Milan, who they will face on February 21.
