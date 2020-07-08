Zone of Special Operation declared for Jamaican community

Zone of Special Operation declared for Jamaican communityWednesday, July 08, 2020
A zone of special operations (ZOSO) has been declared in August Town in St Andrew, Jamaica following weeks of ongoing gun violence.
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the declaration earlier today, July 8, during a press briefing this morning, July 8.
Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said seven people have been killed in the community and twice that amount shot in and injured in recent weeks. Anderson added that all the murders have been gang-related.
Anderson said a further seven murders and three shootings were committed in the Papine police area and these were also linked to the gang conflicts in August Town.
August Town is the home of seven major and other smaller gangs.
