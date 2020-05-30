Zoom will strengthen encryption for paying customers only

Zoom will strengthen encryption for paying customers onlySaturday, May 30, 2020
|
Zoom Video
Communications Inc. plans to strengthen encryption for paying clients and
institutions, but not for users with free accounts, Reuters
The company previewed its plans with civil liberties groups and activists against child-sex abuse on Thursday, the report said. Plans are subject to change and it is unclear which non-profit organisations would qualify for such heightened security for video conferences, the report added.
Zoom has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns, but has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in the app’s software encryption. The company has been sued amid accusations it hid flaws in its app, and has seen cases of online trolls sneak in and disrupt web meetings with profanity and pornography.
The company is trying to improve security as well as “significantly upgrading their trust and safety,” Stamos told Reuters. “The current plan is paid customers plus enterprise accounts where the company knows who they are.”
