ZOSOs extended by 60 more days

ZOSOs extended by 60 more daysWednesday, July 21, 2021
THE House of Representatives last night voted to extend the existing five zones of special operations (ZOSOs) for a further 60 days.
The zones, which are in Denham Town, West Kingston; Mount Salem and Norwood, St James; and Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew, were created as a means of addressing serious crime factors as well as social decadence in the communities.
Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang welcomed the decision to extend the ZOSOs, noting the willingness of the House of Representatives to agree to extend their activities which, he said, was evidence of the fact that they are working effectively in creating significant infrastructural, social and critical security improvements to the lives of the residents of the communities.
