'Eye on semis'

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Manning's School are expected to secure their first ISSA/daCosta Cup semi-final spot in several decades when they play former champions Munro College in their final quarter-final game at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex tomorrow.

Manning's School lead Group 2 of the quarter-finals with six points after winning their first two games against Vere Technical on Saturday and Happy Grove on Tuesday, and are two points ahead of Munro College.

It is likely that only one of the four western-based schools will be in contention for a semi-final spot as only the winners of the four quarter-finals will advance.

William Knibb Memorial lost their first two games in the quarter-finals, while former champions Cornwall College and Frome Technical lost their first game on Saturday.

William Knibb, who won their first five games of the season and scored four goals each in their first three games, will complete their quarter-final schedule against Christiana High at Drax Hall on Friday, both teams seeking their first point of the round.

While the winners of the quarter-final groups will play in the semi-finals set for January, the second-place teams will join them in the ISSA Champions Cup KO with third and fourth-place teams playing for the Ben Francis KO.

The Everton Tomlinson-coached Manning's School is one of a handful of schools in the daCosta Cup competition who are yet to lose a game and they are expected to extend that tomorrow when they take on an inconsistent Munro College team.

Last Saturday, Manning's School, who had topped Zone B in the first round, raced to a 3-0 lead over Vere Technical in their opening quarter-final game, but were forced to hang on for a slim victory when the former champions rallied with two goals.

It was much easier at Drax Hall on Tuesday when Jhamaleek Porter scored two goals and Abeena Wallace, Javin Williams, Jahmaro Hall and Rushawn Graham all scored one each as Manning's School scored their widest margin of win this season with a 6-0 win over Happy Grove.

Munro College, who lost their final two first-round games and were then held 1-1 by Happy Grove on Saturday, rebounded on Tuesday to outscore Vere Technical 4-3 and kept their hopes of a semi-final spot alive.