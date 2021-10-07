MONTEGO BAY, St James - Despite saying he did not like the way his club returned to the Jamaica Premier League, chairman of former two-time champions Montego Bay United (MBU) Orville Powell says “it's all business,” as the club begins preparation for the next football season, set to start in two months' time.

Powell said MBU would be “focusing on youth” adding that given they would not have to worry about relegation for at least the first year, they are hoping to get the best young players from the region and build from the ground up.

He said it would be a holistic overhaul as they would include an academy which is for Under-10 years old, as well as youth teams —Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17, as well as a female team.

MBU were set to play another former champions, Wadadah United, in a one game winner take all play-off this week to replace UWI FC, who had withdrawn from the 2020-21 competition, just before the start.

The game was cancelled by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), however, after Wadadah United failed to complete the registration process last Friday, which included registering their players on the online platform used by the JFF.

Powell described the situation as “bittersweet” as while they are back in the nation's top league, he said he felt the two St James clubs were “set up against each other and I don't like that.”

He said he appreciated the work done by Wadadah's Head Coach Daniel Ricketts, stressing that “Wadadah put in some serious effort, hats off to Daniel,” adding that had the club been able to get its registration over the line, MBU might not have played the one-off game.

With the withdrawal of UWI FC, there was space for one more team. According to the rules of the play-offs, the 11th-place team from the last season (MBU) and the third- place team from the last promotion play-off (Wadadah) would meet in the one-game play-off to decide who would be promoted.

While MBU, who last participated in the Premier League two years ago, were able to register on the platform by the first deadline, September 27, it was a different story for Wadadah United as to register they had to accomplish a long list of activities to get to the extended deadline of October 1.

The to-do list included changing the name of the club from Wadadah FC, which was owned by the late Gene Grey and that meant registering it with the Companies of Jamaica, applying for a name change through the St James Football Association, setting up a bank account and then registering its players and officials on the JFF platform.

Wadadah came up just short as after acquiring all the other documents, they were not able to complete the registration of their players by the 5:00 pm deadline.

The club has not given up however, and has sought legal advice with the intention of appealing the decision.

Ian Kemble, JFF's head of competitions, told the Observer West on Monday that “We cannot extend forever, they never met the deadline and so we had to move on.”