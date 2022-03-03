MONTEGO BAY, St James - The high school track and field season in western Jamaica will climax on Saturday with the staging of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships, to be held at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex, starting at 8:30 am.

For the second-straight year, the championships will be held over one day due to the COVID-19 protocols and low number of entries, COCAA President Stephen Smith told the Jamaica Observer West on Tuesday.

The track events, he said, would all be timed finals, meaning there will be no preliminary heats and then finals.

Hosts St Elizabeth Technical High School will defend both boys' and girls' titles as the athletes seek to earn qualifying spots to the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Grace/Kennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships set for next month.

Sixteen boys' schools, including former champions Munro College and Manning's School, are set to participate along with 15 girls' schools.

At last year's renewal of the championships, 14 boys' and 15 girls' schools competed.

Based on results earlier in the season, sprinters are expected to dominate the event with a number of athletes from western-based schools, at the top or close to the top of the national rankings.

Herbert Morrison's Deandre Daley and Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard, both appearing to have overcome injuries that affected them last year, will start favourites to win the Class 1 boys' and Class 2 girls' sprint doubles.

William Knibb's Lavanya Williams, who won the Class 3 sprint double at Western Champs last year before going on to repeat at the ISSA Champs later in the year, will be in Class 2 this year, and could be a contender for medals along with STETHS' Habiba Harris.

Petersfield High's Alexis James, the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 100m hurdles champion in San Jose, Costa Rica last year, will start favourite to take the girls' Class 1 100m and 100m hurdles double.

The boys' Class 1 throwing events should see competition for the first time in a few years with defending champion Tiojosh Mowatt of Cornwall College expected to get stiff competition from Petersfield High's Yekini Bowen who has thrown a personal best 53.24m this season.

William Knibb's Chavez Grey leads the Class 1 shot put going into the championships, while Mowatt is expected to challenge for a medal in his final year in high school.

The horizontal jumps will also provide some quality to the event with Mt Alvernia High's Class 2 jumper Alliyah Foster expected to extend her unbeaten run at Western Champs, while Cornwall College will battle St Elizabeth Technical in the boys' classes 1 and 2.

If he is fully fit, Cornwall College's Lansford Cunningham should win the Class 1 long jump, while Kenomar Jones should start favourites in the boys' Class 2 long jump.