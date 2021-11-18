Bright Future!

Former County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs gold medallists Tyrese Reid and Nia Robinson have pledged their college futures to Mississippi State University and the University of South Florida, respectively, after signing scholarship offers.

Both athletes currently attend Barton County College in Great Bend, Kansas.

And while Reid, formerly of Spot Valley High, will start at Mississippi State in January, Robinson formerly of Rusea's High will start at University of South Florida, next August.

Both had multiple offers from some of the best colleges in the USA. Reid, a middle-distance runner, signed on the first day of the signing period, but it took Robinson— adept at all three jumps— almost a week later to confirm which university she would be going to.

Reid, who competed for Jamaica earlier this year at the NACAC Under-23 Championships in Costa Rica, said he felt “at home” during his official visit to the Mississippi State campus and thinks he will improve with a combination of the training group and the coaches.

“I was impressed by Mississippi State,” he stressed.

“I think they have a good programme, the facilities are awesome and I like the training group that they have there.”

Mississippi State is part of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the most powerful track and field conference in the USA college system.

Reid told the Jamaica Observer West that he is well aware of what it will take to be competitive.

“I know the SEC is the real deal and I can see myself developing into a much better version of myself, not just on the track but academically as well. I plan to major in physical education as I would like to coach or teach after I have finished running, so this is perfect for me,” he told the Observer West.

His first task once he gets to Starkville, he said, is that “I have to blend in with the training group as soon as possible, it will not be easy but I will work hard to overcome any obstacles. I can do anything once I get my mind to it.”

He is also well aware of the distractions that are part and parcel of universities but he said, “there are distractions at the community college level and I expect more at the university level, but I will have to stay grounded and keep head above the waters and know what I went there for.”

“With the World Athletics World Championships set for Oregon next year and the Paris Olympics around the corner, I don't have time to waste and I know this programme can get me to run 1 minute 45.00 seconds or faster,” he argued.

It was not an easy decision for Robinson who admitted to being overwhelmed and having headaches as she narrowed down the list of schools, first to five then to her top three.

“Firstly, I want to thank the Lord for this amazing blessing,” she said, as she also thanked individuals in the USA and in Jamaica for helping her with the decision-making process.

“From my first semester at Barton Community College I was so excited to experience the new journey of competing in college and doing great at a higher level. However, I knew my journey with the Cougars family would come to an end in two years and in my head, I was always thinking of what's next,” said Robinson.

She said she surprised herself in April “by jumping my personal best of 6.56m in the long jump and that's where everything began. My phone was blowing up with messages from coaches, family members, friends, and supporters.”

“Thanks to my past Coach Jason Martin for helping me on this journey. Leading on to the end of the season I knew it was about time for me to start looking into some schools,” she told the Observer West, admitting that in high school she had dreams of going to 'a particular school.'

“I wouldn't have imagined myself anywhere else but as time passed my vision expanded and so I had a much better understanding of just a few things called dream school and focused more on where I will see myself the happiest, which happiness brings success,” she explained.

She added that she would remind herself of her favourite quote that 'great athletes excel anywhere,' arguing that “I say that with a lot of meaning, one of which is growing as an athlete I have been at a school that doesn't have all the greatest athletes or the huge team, but has a few that are outstanding.”

“Making this decision (to attend USF) was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I slept on it, stressed on it, I even cried but most definitely, I prayed day in day out. It wasn't an easy decision but I'm happy now to join the Bulls family, and I'm so happy to see what my new journey is going to be like. Let's go horns up!” said Robinson.