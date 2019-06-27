Champions
Coopers Pen win TFA Major League
FALMOUTH, Trelawny— Coopers Pen FC won the Trelawny Football Association Major League on Sunday, beating Duanvale FC 5-4 on penalties after the teams played out a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time.
It was the first loss for Duanvale FC this season, after they had won nine of their 13 games, including a big 3-0 beating of Kinloss FC in the first leg of the semi-finals.
Coopers Pen went into the final on the back of a hard fought 2-1 win over Jackson Town in the semi-final and will join St James champions Lilliput Rovers and George's Plain of Westmoreland in the Western Confederation Super League next season.
After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, Shaunavan McKenzie, Valbert Campbell, Nigel Allen, Vernon Campbell, and Romario Scarlett scored for Coopers Pen while Shane Palmer missed the fifth kick.
Kevon Bartley, Oshane Brown, Kenroy Brown, and Romaine Osbourne scored for Duanvale FC while Andre Coleman and Johnnoe Brown both missed for the losers.
