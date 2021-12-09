D'Cup semis beckons

GREEN POND, St James - Western Jamaica's four representatives will start their quest for places in the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup this weekend when the quarter-final round kicks off.

William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College from Zone A and Manning's School and Frome Technical from Zone B will carry the hopes of western Jamaica in the island's biggest schoolboy football competition.

On Saturday, William Knibb will meet Edwin Allen High at Green Pond High; Manning's School will take on Vere Technical at Manchester High; Cornwall College will face defending champions Clarendon College in the first game at St Elizabeth Technical, followed by Frome Technical taking on Garvey Maceo in the second game.

Next Tuesday, William Knibb Memorial will take on Dinthill Technical at Manchester and Manning's School will take on Happy Grove at Drax Hall, while on the following day, Cornwall College and McGrath High will meet at Manchester High and Frome Technical play St Thomas Technical at Drax Hall.

The top two teams from each of the eight zones qualified for the quarter-finals will play in four groups of four teams each and the winners will advance to the semi-finals set to be played in January 2022.

The second-place teams will join the winners in the draw for the ISSA Champions Cup, while the third and fourth-place teams will contest the Ben Francis KO.

Three of the four western Jamaica-based schools will go into the quarter-finals on the back of wins as the first round came to an end last week — Cornwall College and Manning's School blanked Maldon High and Frome Technical, respectively, by 3-0 margins, while William Knibb had a close 3-2 win over Irwin High.

Cornwall College will be meeting Clarendon College for the first time since the 2018 final when Clarendon College won 1-0 despite playing with 10 men from the first half, and the winner of Saturday's game will get the upper hand in the race for the group honours.

William Knibb was the most prolific of the four teams, scoring 21 goals from their seven games, while Manning's School scored 18 from their six games played.

Manning's School also conceded the least with just four goals against, but Cornwall College have not allowed a goal in their last five games.