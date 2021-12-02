IRWIN, St James — The two quarter-final qualifiers from Zone A of the ISSA/ daCosta Cup football competition will be decided on Friday when the first round comes to an end with two double-headers, set for Irwin High and William Knibb Memorial.

The top two schools in the points standings in each of the eight zones of the competition will advance to the quarter-finals that will see the 16 schools separated into four groups of four teams.

The winners of the four groups will advance to the semi-finals of the daCosta Cup which will be played in January, while the second-place teams will contest the Ben Francis Knock-out.

Zone A leaders William Knibb Memorial, still smarting from their first loss of the season on Tuesday, will take on Irwin High in Martha Brae; second-place Cornwall College will face last-placed Maldon High at Irwin High, while Herbert Morrison Technical meet St James High in the second game at Irwin.

William Knibb Memorial missed the opportunity to secure their qualification on Tuesday when they were ambushed 1-0 by neighbours Holland High and are on 15 points.

Cornwall College, who edged Herbert Morrison 1-0 also on Tuesday, moved past the Bogue-based school into second place on 13 points, one more than the Garfield Anderson-coached team.

A point from a draw on Friday would be sufficient for William Knibb Memorial to advance to the second round but with Cornwall going up against Maldon, they know they must win if they are to win the zone.

Maldon High have shown little resistance this season, losing their first five games, conceding 16 goals without a response and Cornwall College could use the opportunity to improve their goal-difference.

The Dr Dean Weatherly-coached Cornwall College were in fourth place after managing one point over a two-game span, losing 4-3 to William Knibb, then playing to a 0-0 all draw against St James High, but since then, they have won three games by an aggregate of 5-0 to drag themselves back into contention.

Their form has fluctuated through the season and they must avoid a let down against Maldon High with Herbert Morrison still in the race for a place and will be meeting a St James High School team with nothing to play for.