Getting Ready

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - The Trelawny Football Association (TFA) says it is working feverishly to be among the first parishes to resume club football since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when parish football gets the go-ahead from the authorities to resume.

The recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, which include the participation of unvaccinated people in sports and access to sporting venues, signalled the gradual return to normal.

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) and the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) were among those taking advantage of the easing of previous restrictions, and when parish football resumes, the TFA, under the leadership of Marlene Brown, wants to be ready for competition.

According to a release from the TFA, 13 of their 18 affiliated clubs have already been registered on the Fifa/JFF Connect Platform — a new requirement for all clubs across the island wishing to compete in any organised football.

“Our affiliates started to add players to the platform as well, with the assistance of Ms Malawi Palmer who is the administrator for the registration of affiliates and players,” the release said, adding that the process “is new and will take some time for the affiliates to get used to, but we will continue to work with them.”

Additionally, the release said, “all affiliates are required to complete a gradation document, which will assist with their registration with the association.”

“This gradation document is an exam; the result will grade the association by how well their affiliates are doing administratively on or off the field. The gradation also gives the association and affiliates an idea of the strength of their organisation structures,” the release said.

And while the TFA awaits the commencement of club football, it says there are a number of areas officials will be paying attention to, which include improving its organisational structure, administrative duties, finance, marketing and sponsorship.

On the field, the TFA said, there are plans to tackle youth development for both male and female, starting at with the six to 12 year-old group; high school tournaments for female; Under-15 female zones tournaments; boys' competitions/tournaments at the Under-15 and Under-17 levels, as well as senior competitions / tournaments to include President's Cup, Knockout, Major League and Beach Soccer.