Kennesaw State University bound!

Former Petersfield High thrower Courtney Lawrence on Monday announced that he will attend Kennesaw State University after he graduates from Cloud County Community College later this year.

Lawrence, who won the Kansas Jayhawks Community College Conference Regional VI indoors and the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) indoors national championships shot put titles, was one of the most-sought-after throwers in the US.

The ISSA Champs gold medal winner and Penn Relays High School boys' shot put champion in 2019, who was also named United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association NJCAA Indoor Field Athlete of the Year in late March, made the disclosure on his social media platform.

Lawrence left his mark on the NJCAA shot put competition with six all-time top-10 marks to his ledger, including the second-best throw of 18.92m at the KJCCC Invitational on January 31 and third best of 18.83m at the NJCAA Championships in Pittsburgh, Kansas where he also had the number five best throw, 18.69m.

After fouling all three throws in his first outdoors competition at the Cowley Tiger Invite on March 27, Lawrence on his first college outdoors event on Saturday won the event at the Friends University Spring Open in Kansas, throwing 18.42 m.

His winning throw saw him enter the NJCAA shot put rankings in the number two position, behind Barton County's Fred Moudani.

He was also third in the discus throw in a college personal best 45.48m, which his Cloud County teammate Daniel Cope won with a personal best 52.33m.

Cope, who is also a former Petersfield High thrower, was also second in the men's hammer throw with 56.20m and retained his third place in the NJCAA Outdoors rankings.

Meanwhile, former Spot Valley middle distance runner Tyrese Reid registered a college personal best and NJCAA leading one minute 50.29 seconds to win the men's 800m at the Masked Raider Open at Texas Tech University on Saturday.

Reid of Barton County College, who won the silver medal at the NJCAA Indoors national championships, took over the lead in the rankings with his run.

His Barton County teammate Nia Robinson was fifth in the women's high jump, clearing 1.71m at the Masked Rider meet and is third in the NJCAA rankings.

The former Rusea's High athlete also has top five marks in both the long and triple jumps events.