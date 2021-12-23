Leading the Charge

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Manning's School will lead the charge for titles for western Jamaica when the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) schoolboy football competition resumes in January, after the Christmas break.

Three teams from the region have qualified to continue playing in January with the Everton Tomlinson-coached Manning's School set to line up in the daCosta Cup and the ISSA Champions Cup while Frome Technical and Cornwall College qualified for the Ben Francis Knock-out.

William Knibb Memorial, the fourth western Jamaica-based school that had qualified for the quarter-finals, lost all three games in Group 1 and are out of contention.

Manning's School topped Group 2 of the quarter-finals, winning two games and drawing the other to finish with seven points and will face former two-time winners Dinthill Technical in the semi-finals of the daCosta Cup on January 12.

The victor will face the winner of the other semi-final between defending champions Clarendon College and Garvey Maceo High.

Manning's are also in contention for the ISSA Champions Cup. The draw for the first-round games will be done on January 5 with play set to start three days later.

Both Frome Technical and Cornwall College were third in their respective quarter-final groups and are still in contention for silverware but will have tough challenges.

Frome Technical will take on Munro College in their Ben Francis KO first round while Cornwall College, who lost to Manchester High at Green Pond on Tuesday, have the impressive Edwin Allen to contend with when the competition kicks off on Thursday, January 13.

Manning's School, who won Zone B in the first round, beat Vere Technical 3-2 and Happy Grove 6-0 in their first two games in the quarter-finals and had a 1-1 draw against Munro College last Friday and cruised into their third semi-finals since 2005.

Frome Technical lost their opening game to Garvey Maceo High but rebounded with a big 9-2 thrashing of St Thomas Technical to stay in contention for a semi-final place but were let down with a 6-0 beating from St Elizabeth Technical on Saturday.

Cornwall College's 2-1 loss to Clarendon College had set them behind the eight ball but their 5-0 whipping of McGrath High gave them a slim hope, but then lost to Manchester High on Tuesday.

If Cornwall had managed at least a draw, they would have finished second in the group behind Clarendon College and would have faced Christiana High in the first round of the Ben Francis Knock-out.