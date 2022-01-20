NO EXCUSE! MBU's newly appointed head coach says long-distance travel will not be blamed

TUCKER, St James - Having to travel for every game during the Jamaica Premier League season will not be used as an excuse for any lacklustre performance, says Ricky Hill, the newly appointed technical director and head coach of Montego Bay United (MBU).

The University of the West Indies/Jamaica Football Federation (UWI-JFF) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence field in St Andrew is the only field that has been approved by the Jamaican Government to stage games in the Premier League that kicked off on Sunday.

It will be the second year that the venue, which has an artificial surface, will be used as the sole venue for the playing of games in the competition, a decision that has come in for harsh criticism, especially after nearly 20 venues around the island were approved for the schoolboy football season that will end later this month.

Earlier, the organisers of the Premier League had said they were hoping to play games at Drax Hall in St Ann and the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

Hill, who arrived on the island from the United Kingdom less than three weeks ago, said he understands the Government's stance, even as it would impact his team more than any other.

“I understand why it is,” he declared last week. “Because of the times we are in and the climate we are in at this moment in time and it is [COVID-19] all over, not just in Jamaica, it is (COVID containment measure) sensible and you have to acknowledge that the league has taken the right move to do that.”

Hill said, however, “the difficulty from our perspective is that we are the ones who will be travelling the furthest for every single game and the travel alone on match days is something that normally would not be conducive to playing the type of football that we want to do, but I am not making any excuses because at the end of the day it's the one opportunity that we have,” he argued.

“We have worked hard all week for the game on Sunday and I am not going to make the players believe that travelling and feeling tired mentally before we get there, is going to be an excuse we are going to use, we will be prepared mentally, we may not be at our physical best because of circumstances but only time will tell.”

The distance from MBU's base at Westpow Park in St James to the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence field is roughly 180 kilometres.

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the second half, MBU gave up a lead and lost 2-1 in their opening game to Waterhouse on Sunday.

But Hill said days before that “with the youth and the exuberance of youth, I am hoping we will be able to overlook the fact that we are travelling so far just to play one game.”

Orville Powell, president of MBU, had earlier criticised the decision taken to host Premier League games solely at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, pointing out that other venues had been approved to host schoolboy football games.

Wespow Park, MBU's home field, hosted a number of games in the first round of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition.

“We have had a few games here (Wespow Park) and we are looking at a venue which would make it a lot more economically viable, also the Catherine Hall stadium. We are not asking for more venues to be approved, they are already approved so use them,” he argued.