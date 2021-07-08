OFF TO UTEP

To say it was an unpredictable final high school track and field season for Rusea's High School's Jordani Woodley would be an understatement, to say the least, but at the end, he can smile.

From winning the Class One boys' 110m hurdles title at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs, to crashing out of the final at the ISSA Boys' Championships, to making the finals of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) national senior championships and being selected to his first national team — the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-23 that starts tomorrow in San Jose, Costa Rica; he has experienced the very high and the bitter low.

To add to the sweet ending, Woodley has accepted a full scholarship offer to attend the University of Texas-El Paso, starting next month, where he will come under the tutelage of former Jamaican World Championships and Olympic Games finalist Lacena Golding-Clarke.

After finishing seventh in the 110m hurdles final at the national championships in 14.10 seconds (0.6m/s) recently, Woodley told the Jamaica Observer West, “It's an amazing feeling to be honest just knowing that I am out here competing with the best, it's an amazing feeling to be honest.”

Woodley, who ran a personal best 13.89 seconds (1.3m/s) over the senior height in the semi-finals, said making the final had atoned for his earlier mishap.

“It definitely made up for the Champs disappointment, but as I said just to come here and run against these great men, I feel great.”

After winning the COCAA Western Champs title in 14.27 seconds on grass at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex, Woodley was one of the medal favourites at the ISSA Champs.

He duly obliged by leading the qualifying on the first day of Champs but was part of the disastrous final where just three of the eight finalists managed to finish the race, hitting the first hurdle and was out.

Woodley responded by running 13.03 seconds in his first race over the senior hurdles at one of the JAAA/JOA Olympic Destiny meets, then qualified for the finals at the national senior championships.

With the NACAC championships this weekend, Woodley gets another chance to lower his personal best.

“I am looking to the future and going to college and see where it goes from there,” he told the Observer West.