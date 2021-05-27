RENOVATE IT!

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, is calling on Government to rehabilitate the iconic Jarrett Park sporting facility in the resort city, and return it to its former glory.

Speaking at last week's official opening of the $1.3-billion world-class Harmony Park in the tourism mecca, Councillor Williams, who is also chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC), conceded that overtime the Catherine Hall Multi-purpose Stadium, also in Montego Bay, which was opened in 2010, has stolen the march on Jarrett Park.

“While we bask in today's opening of Harmony Park, I use the opportunity to call on the Government for help with the development of Jarrett Park. As we all know, Jarrett Park was once the premier sporting complex in western Jamaica. However, with the coming on stream of the Catherine Hall Multi-purpose Stadium, Jarrett Park has lost its appeal and activities there have been few and far between,” Williams argued.

The mayor believes that Jarrett Park should complement the Catherine Hall facility.

“I think the Jarrett Park facilities should be rehabilitated and should be used to complement the Catherine Hall Multi-purpose Stadium while providing additional recreational space for our citizens,” the Montego Bay mayor argued.

He also called for the expedition of works on the running track at the Catherine Hall complex.

“In the same breath, I know that plans are being finalised for repair works to be carried out on the running track at the Catherine Hall Multi- Purpose Stadium. I ask that those be speeded up in anticipation of the return of sporting events to the facility, especially track and field meets, to include our own Western Relays,” the mayor argued.

Jarrett Park boasts a rich history of not only hosting international cricket, international and local football games, but was once the home of Reggae Sunsplash. The music festival was first staged at the facility in 1978.

The property was purchased by the St James Parish Council, now St James Municipal Corporation, in 1957, fulfilling the need for a permanent playing field for the residents of Montego Bay.