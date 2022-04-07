Rush for semis

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Three of the four western Jamaica-based teams in the quarter-finals of the ISSA Rural Area Under-16 football competition will be going after back-to-back wins next Monday as they seek places in the semi-finals.

Cornwall College, Irwin High and Frome Technical were all winners in Monday's opening games in the second round, while St James High were beaten.

Next Monday, Cornwall College will face Christiana High at Christiana in a Zone 1 top-of-the-table clash with both teams on three points; Irwin High will be home to Port Antonio High in Zone 3 and Frome Technical High hosts defending champions St Elizabeth Technical High at Frome in Zone 2.

St James High will be hoping to get their semi-final quest back on track when they play red-hot Glenmuir High at home in a Zone 4 game.

Earlier this week, Cornwall College and Frome Technical scored 2-1 wins over Clarendon College and Seaforth High, respectively, while Irwin edged Munro College 1-0.

St James High lost 1-0 to Manchester High in their game.

Former champions Cornwall College have a slight edge over Christiana High who edged Charlemont High 1-0 in their game on Monday.

Braxton Richards' 73rd-minute winner broke a 1-1 tie and gave Cornwall College the edge over Clarendon College in their game played in Montego Bay.

Cornwall College had the better start but wasted two good scoring opportunities in the first 10 minutes before Dane Buckley gave them the lead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot after he was taken down from behind.

Keanu Jennings made Cornwall College pay for poor defence when he equalised in the 24th minute, beating Cornwall College's goalkeeper from close range.

The game seemed headed for a draw before Richards volleyed home the winner from outside the penalty area past goalkeeper Lydel Rodney to secure a big win.

Frome Technical are the leaders in Zone 2 after their win over Seaforth High, while STETHS and Vere drew their game 1-1.

Irwin High are tied with Garvey Maceo on three points but the St James-based school trails on goal difference after the Clarendon school spanked Port Antonio High 6-0.