WE'RE BACK!

MONTEGO BAY, St James —Promising western Jamaica-based athletes Deandre Daley of Herbert Morrison Technical and Carleta Bernard of Mt Alvernia High have signalled that they are returning to full fitness after good wins at Saturday's County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships at the St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex.

Both athletes have struggled with injuries over the last two years, but wins last weekend would have shown a return to form and boosted their confidence with the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships just under a month away.

With the frustrations of the injury setbacks fresh in their minds, both athletes are grateful that they were able to compete last weekend and said they are hoping to complete the season without any further setbacks.

Daley, who pulled up at the ISSA Championships last year after missing the Western Champs, won the boys' Class 1 sprint double, while Bernard, who failed to finish the 100m at the last two Western Champs and also the 200m at the ISSA Champs, won the girls' Class 2 200m.

Both also ran on two relay teams— the 4x100m and 4x400m— and are expected to participate at this weekend's Carifta Games trials at the National Stadium.

Daley, who was one of the standout athletes of the championships on Saturday, ran an impressive 10.59 seconds to win the 100m, dominating a field that included last year's ISSA Champs Class 2 champion Orlando Wint of St Elizabeth Technical High School, and then edged his older brother Mark in the 200m, winning in 21.40 seconds.

“I feel really great to have won the sprint double,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

“I have been training really hard through all circumstances, injuries, bad days at training, but I had to push through.”

Daley said he was grateful for the wins which had “boosted my confidence going into the ISSA Championships”, adding “10.5 and 21 seconds are what I trained for, so it was no surprise to me”.

He stressed that he was optimistic about the future, “not just me alone but for my brother as well. We are just focussing on finishing the season healthy,” adding that while he has set targets for what time he plans to run this year, “ I am keeping that to myself for now.”

The very shy 17-year-old Bernard, who has shot up to 5' 11”, was measured in her response telling the Observer West, “It feels good, I just have to give God the glory for taking me through the race. I am feeling okay.”

She admitted, however, that dealing with the nagging hamstring strain tested her.

“It was frustrating but I am getting better,” she noted, adding that “a routine of lifting weights and doing stretches to strengthen it” was helping.

Her aim she said is to “finish the season healthy”, adding that “if it is God's will I will make the Carifta team,” as she turns her attention to this weekend's competition.