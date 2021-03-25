Western Champs up in the air

Next week's staging of the County of Cornwall Athletic Association (COCAA) Western High Schools Championships is in doubt after word came this week that track and field meets planned for after March 20 have not been given approval by the Government.

Tuesday's Eastern Championships were called off late Monday night after a directive was handed down that the meet was not approved, throwing the other two regional championships — Central and Western Champs — into doubt.

Track and field was given the go-ahead by Government agencies earlier in the year and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) had announced a four-week schedule ending on March 20. That included the four regional championships, including the Corporate Area meet that was held last Friday and Saturday in Kingston.

If the three regional championships are not allowed to go-ahead, it could have serious implications for the ISSA National Championships scheduled for April 27 to May 1.

Under the revised qualification system in place for this year, the top two from each event at the regional championships, with the exception of the throwing events, would qualify for the ISSA National Championships.

Ahead of this week's news that sent the sporting world into a tailspin, the plan for Western Champs was for it to be a one-day event — for the first time in over 20 years. This was partly due to the need to put safety protocols in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The other contributing factor was the lower than usual entries as a number of schools had either cut back on their teams or had not started any preparation.

The event, which was to be hosted at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex next Wednesday, starting at 9:00 am, had already been significantly scaled back from its usual format. Over the years, pre-COVID-19, it had evolved into a three-day championship spread over seven days, with each gender having its own elimination day, followed by a combined final.

“This is not a normal year and we have to be flexible,” Stephen Smith, president of COCAA, told the Jamaica Observer on Monday. “It is important that we have Western Champs and we are pleased with the cooperation that we have had with all the stakeholders so far to ensure that the championships are held.”

The format for this year, he said then, would see running events held as either straight- or timed finals, “depending on the number of entries”. He added, “From what we are seeing with the entries, we are confident we will complete the championships in a relatively short time.”

With the exception of the throwing events, the top two in each event at the regional championships automatically qualify for the ISSA Championships set to begin on April 27. Smith said they were expecting “good competition in most of the events based on what we saw from the series of meets we have had since the season started”.

A total of 19 schools are down to take part in the championships, led by boys' defending champions St Elizabeth Technical and girls' defending champions Rusea's High.

The event, Smith said, would be held under “full COVID-19 compliance and we will be ensuring that all of the protocols will be observed”. He added that the same rules that have been established by the Government for the return to competition will be in full force.

“STETHS has hosted two events so far and have come through with flying colours. We will be going through the same rigid protocols and we expect the schools to be in full compliance,” he told the Observer West.