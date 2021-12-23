'WE ARE GRATEFUL'

WAKEFIELD, Trelawny - Members of a poor Wakefield family, which includes the blind 75-year-old matriarch and her 40-year-old physically challenged son, are grateful that their Member of Parliament has gifting them a two-bedroom house valued at roughly $8 million to replace the dilapidated structure they lived in, just in time for Christmas.

A grateful Georgia Morrison told the Jamaica Observer West that for years she, her blind mother and her physically challenged brother were placed at the mercy of the elements in the rickety structure they called home. She reflected that during any downpour they were doused with rain water due to the leaky roof.

“It [used to be] rough with me, it was hard bad. Whenever rain fell my mother had to sit up in a chair, she can't lie down in her bed. That was the situation we were in…mi kotch pon one side of the bed, my disabled brother was sleeping on the floor,” she recounted.

She also recalled that family members were placed on edge each time there was a hurricane in the weather report.

“Oh God, you wouldn't want to see it (run down structure). If one hurricane did come it would blow away with we,” Morrison expressed.

But the indigent family's plight was brought to the attention of attorney-at-law Tova Hamilton, soon after she decided to take the plunge into representational politics.

Hamilton learned of the distressful situation while on the campaign trail ahead of the 2020 General Election, and was immediately spurred into action.

Garfield Gordon, a member of the Wakefield Community Development Committee (CDC), recalled that the family's predicament was presented to Hamilton who initially pledged a $250,000 contribution towards a Labour Day project to undertake repairs to the structure.

But, after she got a first-hand account of the state of the house she realised that the figure was a drop in the bucket and opted for a holistic solution.

“So when she came and saw it, originally she had planned to give us (the CDC) $250,000 to do a Labour Day project but after looking at it she said based on what she saw, that amount would not move it much. She said, 'you know what, let's see if we can contact the Ministry of Housing.' So through her initiative and her hard work we went through all of that,” Gordon stated.

But there was another hurdle — the land did not belong to the family. It took the efforts of Hamilton, now a first-time parliamentarian representing the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Jonathon Bartley, the councillor (JLP) for the Wakefield Division, to get permission from the owners of the piece of land on which the rickety structure was sited, to construct a convenient structure for the family.

“We had to get the permission for the land because the land wasn't theirs. So, Mr Bartley, Miss Hamilton went through all of that because they wanted to ensure that they had permission to live on the site. Mr Bartley actually went through land agency and the sugar company and all of these people to get the permission. It was good that they actually put in all of that hard work,” Gordon said, adding that “it's a pleasure for us to see what we see now.”

But his joy could not overshadow that of Morrison.

“Mi feel overjoyed, mi don't know what to say, but God is good,” Morrison stressed.

Hamilton is also elated.

“This housing project has been near and dear to my heart. During my regular community walks I came across the family and the plight in which they were living and was immediately moved to respond. It took a while to get to this stage because of the circumstances surrounding land ownership, which had to be overcome but we persevered. The family can now boast ownership of this lovely home,” a seemingly satisfied Hamilton told the Observer West.

“I use this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation for responding to this urgent cry. I believe as a new servant of the people, I am duty bound to reinspire confidence in the political directorate.”

But the woes of the family, who recently moved out of the old wooden structure and has been staying with relatives in St James, is not yet over, as they are now in dire need of furniture.

“Mi ask them for furniture and the MP called me and told me that they are sorting out that. So as soon as they call me…,” Morrison stated.

“We would want to come home [Wakefield] for the Christmas but mi left dem until dem sort out the furniture. Me just a have faith like Job.”

Hamilton is now seeking the assistance of corporate Jamaica to furnish the new house.

“I am in the process seeking support for furnishings and have reached out to quite a few entities but would welcome the assistance of the private sector to outfit the space, as the family would be most appreciative,” shared the Trelawny Northern parliamentarian.

Apart from championing the cause of the poor and needy, Hamilton, who became the first female parliamentarian to represent the constituency after ousting then Member of Parliament Victor Wright of the People's National Party (PNP) in the 2020 polls, has vowed to improve the condition of the roads in the constituency.

The rehabilitation of the pothole-riddled Falmouth to Springvale road is one such project the MP has already made representation for.

Earlier this year, Everald Warmington, the minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, announced the allocation of $324 million to rehabilitate roads in northern Trelawny.

The Wakefield to Deeside leg of the roadway is a part of the announced project.

Hamilton argued that the construction of the house for the family in Wakefield ties in well with the road rehabilitation project.

“It is projects (house for Morrison's family) like these that I am proud to associate with and highlight because it is symbolic of the hope of greater things we can accomplish for the people and the development that it brings to the immediate community. This ties in beautifully with the rehabilitation of the Wakefield to Deeside leg of the Falmouth to Springvale road that will commence in the short term and serve to further enhance the space,” Hamilton told the Observer West.