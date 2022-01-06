Downward trend

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - The Trelawny police, who enjoyed a 26 per cent reduction in murders in the parish last year, have set their sights on a further downward trajectory in murders and other major crimes in the parish this year.

The police reported that some 17 murders were reported in the parish for the entire 2021, which were six less than the 23 recorded in the previous year.

Trelawny, which tallied the second-lowest number of murders across the 19 police divisions last year, was edged out by the parish of Portland, which ended the year on 15.

All the other parishes in the Police Area One — St James, Hanover and Westmoreland — recorded sharp increases in the number of murders.

The murder tally in St James stood at 160, in Westmoreland it was 128, and 46 in Hanover.

Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor C Junior Gager, lauded the efforts of the members of the Trelawny police for their vigilance, which, he said, has resulted in a relatively low crime rate in the parish.

Gager is relieved that Trelawny is not as badly affected by the high crime rate plaguing the other parishes in the Area One Police Division.

“...As a parish, although we desire more favourable accomplishments, we still have much to celebrate. Although we cannot be comforted by it, we are grateful that Trelawny is not marred by high numbers of gruesome crimes such as our neighbouring parishes,” Gager said during the recent Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the parish's capital, Falmouth.

“It is therefore our duty to be our brother's keeper and be positive agents of change. I therefore urge all citizens present here tonight to be more vigilant in this festive season.”

Meanwhile, commander for the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Carlos Russell lamented that domestic violence continues to be rampant in the parish.

“A number of those [17] murders are domestic related. A lot of them are stemming from domestic disputes. Even the one from the church would be classified as coming out of a domestic conflict,” Superintendent Russell bemoaned.

He was referring to the January 31, 2021 killing of 51-year-old banker Andrea Lowe Garwood, who was fatally shot during the praise and worship session at the Agape Christian Church in Falmouth.

Two accused men, Dwight Bingham, who is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm, and 29-year-old Javan “Janoy” Garwood, who is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of the banker, were recently remanded in custody when they appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court in Duncans last month. Garwood is the banker's stepson.

A third man, Leon Hines – the alleged driver of the getaway car – who pleaded guilty to two of the six counts he had been charged with, was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of illegal firearm.

Hines pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston to illegal possession of firearm and accessory after the fact to murder.

Superintendent Russell told the Jamaica Observer West that among the measures to be implemented this year in an effort to further reduce the murder rate in the parish, is a stronger partnership with stakeholders such as the Victim Services Division and the Trelawny Ministers' Fraternal.

“We still want to strengthen our fight against domestic issues so we will continue to partner with our external agencies such as victim support, the ministers' fraternal. Last year, they assisted us greatly, especially in the area of offering counsel as sometimes we have some of the disputes that need counselling because sometimes some of them involve families or partners and they assist us in providing counselling and so we continue to partner with them to deal with those immediately,” he argued.

“We try to ensure that once we get wind of these disputes, or conflicts, we try to get involved right away, especially conflicts that involve some of those persons we consider violence producers. Once we get rid of those conflicts we try to get on top of them, we try to bring both parties together and try our best to nip it right there, a trend we will continue this year.”

He pointed out that at times, counselling serves to prevent revenge killings.

“It does help and we continue to do those interventions because most of the time why some of these guys think of reprisals is because sometimes they believe that the perpetrators will not meet justice. So when they see that the police are going all out, persons are being arrested, persons are targeted, persons are charged and so forth, persons are more pleased with that,” stated the head of the Trelawny Police Division.

He noted that this year the police presence on the road will be ramped up to remove illegal firearms and ammunition, drugs and other illegal items.

He urged business operators in the parish to invest in close circuit television surveillance.

“We try to speak to some of our business partners...we make recommendations…ask some to invest in CCTV (closed-circuit television). Criminals don't love cameras so we ask that they invest in some of those and we try our best to assist where we can,” Superintendent Russell said.