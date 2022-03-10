Historic day for Duanvale

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - In a move to cement the legacy of Violet Moss Brown, who was affectionately called Aunt V, Minister of Entertainment, Culture and Sports Olivia Grange and mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager will today unveil the bust of the late super centenarian in her Duanvale, Trelawny community.

The event could spark a feeling of deja vu for representatives of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and the Ministry of Entertainment, Culture and Sports who also visited the community September last year to mount a storyboard on the Duanvale premises where the iconic Aunt V was born on March 13, 1900 and lived until she died 117 years later.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer West yesterday, Gager revealed that the unveiling of the bust will serve as a precursor for the recognition of three other Trelawny luminaries, former Prime Minister Hugh Lawson Shearer and legendary sprinters Usain Bolt and Veronica Campbell Brown.

During the 2020 National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Church Service at the historic William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, Grange announced that Shearer's birthplace in Martha Brae, Trelawny, is to be declared a heritage site and that the family house in the small rural community in which he grew up, is to be restored.

At that time, Grange also announced that a statue of the decorated Jamaican Olympian, Usain Bolt, will be erected in the historic Water Square in the town of Falmouth and that the Troy Primary School in the parish will be renamed the Veronica Campbell Brown Primary School in tribute to the athlete.

“We will be really recognising Aunt V, who is among a group of outstanding people from the parish that we will be recognising. We will be having some work done on the home of Hugh Lawson Shearer very shortly. The work is currently being prepared. And, of course, we will be mounting the statue of Usain Bolt at the fountain in Falmouth and then in Troy we have the primary school being named in honour of Veronica Campbell Brown,” Gager told the Observer West.

“We are looking towards this special occasion on Thursday morning when a milestone will be laid in Duanvale. So you see we are recognising our icons and writing the rich history of people who have served and helped to put Trelawny on the map,” added Gager.

The Falmouth mayor again expressed hope that the historic monument and the storyboard will create a tourism attraction and “financial spin-offs” for Duanvale community members.

“We are hoping that it will be so tourism-oriented that it will have people visiting the site and want to see where she (Aunt V) lived, and to see where she was born, and where she grew up and lived her life. That's a rich history!” Gager argued.

Lilieth Palmer, one of Moss Brown's granddaughters, who now resides in Florida and flew into the island recently for today's unveiling ceremony, expressed her delight over the Government's recognition of her late grandmother.

“I am ecstatically happy, I am overjoyed that this monument will be here to represent her,” Palmer stated.

She underscored that it is even more significant that the bust is erected across the street where, during her younger adult days, Moss Brown operated a shop in the community.

“What is also significant about the monument being placed there is that her shop was right across the street. The monument will be facing where she had her shop. It was the only bread shop that was in Duanvale,” said Palmer.

“Everybody is excited. Everybody finds it quite exciting and what is good is that I was told that the local people are engaged in the construction work at the site where the monument is to be erected. And I think that's a good thing because it provides employment for them and for them to work hands-on with this great structure.”

Wilfred McKenzie, a community member, also expressed his gratitude for the planned unveiling of the bust.

“I think it is very good. It is a good thing for them. I like the way it is going,” he said.

Moss Brown died on September 15, 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days — a few months after she officially claimed the title of world's 'oldest living person' on July 27, 2017. She also held the title of 'oldest living woman'.

Cedric Williams, also called Briggy, a community member, recounted that up to the time of her death, Moss Brown, who was blessed with a good memory, could read the Bible without the assistance of glasses.

“ I feel good to know that it's someone who came from my community, somebody who the next generation can tell their grandchildren about,” Williams said.

“I remember when I used to go to school she was the person who always towed the church bell and I always admired her. Sometimes when you are passing by her house she would be in her flower garden using her machete. She could also be seen playing her piano and reading books without glasses upward to the time of her passing. So it is someone who was well blessed.”

Moss Brown and her husband Agustus worked as cane farmers, selling their crop to the then Long Pond Sugar factory.

Later he became a caretaker for the Duanvale cemetery, utilising his wife's skills to assist him in record-keeping.

The body of the later super centenarian was donated to The University of the West Indies for scientific research.