More pressure needed!

MONTEGO BAY, St James— President of the Cornwall Bar Association (CBA) Lambert Johnson is blaming “hot and cold” advocacy by lobby groups for the delay in the setting up of a much-needed branch of the Supreme Court in western Jamaica.

“I think part of the reason why it hasn't come to this side as yet is the approach has not been structured and persistent. I think it has been fragmented. You have the chamber of commerce, they lobby for it this year and then it falls off the book and then you don't have the allies in the Cornwall Bar,” Johnson bemoaned.

Noting that Montego Bay has achieved city status from as far back as 1980, Johnson said the time has long passed for the establishment of a branch of the Supreme Court in the St James capital, as he called for a collaborative push by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) and the CBA to that end.

“I think it is a right moment. The possibilities are endless because if we make concerted and repeated effort from two eminent bodies, I am sure the Government will have to listen, and once you start the conversation and the pressure is unrelenting, that is key. The pressure must be unrelenting. You can't be hot today and cold tomorrow,” Johnson argued during the MBCCI's monthly meeting last week.

“There is an element of it, the western Registry is here, judges of the Supreme Court come to this part every day, so it is a matter for us pushing for it because once we push for it, I know it will come to western Jamaica.”

Following robust lobby by the MBCCI and the CBA, the Supreme Court Western Regional Registry was established in Montego Bay in 2015.

But, while litigants are now able to file matters in the Western Regional Registry, they still have to travel to Kingston for hearings in the Supreme Court.

The thorny issue of the court to address civil matters in western Jamaica was rekindled by MBCCI director, Chumu Paris, an attorney-at-law, who stressed that more is needed than the western registry, as he called on the MBCCI to agitate for a branch of the Supreme Court in Montego Bay.

“It would save cost, and it would be easier for persons to access the courts if a Supreme Court is placed in the western region. I have planted the seed now, and I think it is something that the chamber should look into to see if it can get going,” Paris articulated.

Damia Dawes Monthrope, another director of the chamber, suggested an increase of the threshold in the parish courts from $1 million to $5 million as another solution to counter the expensive back and forth trips to Kingston by litigants.

“Perhaps, along with that (establishment of Supreme Court branch ), is to lobby to actually have the matters that can be brought before the parish court that they be increased from $1 million because that would also address the issue because it's matters over $1 million that go to Kingston. So, if it even increase that to $5 million, that will help,” Dawes Monthrope argued.

MBCCI President, Winston Lawson told the Jamaica Observer West that the collaborative effort with the CBA commenced during the previous MBCCI administration.

“We looked at issues surrounding a new site for the courts, inter alia, but also exploring as well a raising of the limit (dollar value) for cases that can be heard at the lower courts,” said Lawson.

“I believe there are now plans for a new site to encompass these and other government services in a one-stop concept. As the CBA president stated at the meeting, our joint efforts will augur well to lobby this through to fruition.”

As far back as 2012, then Justice Minister Senator Mark Golding supported a call by then president of the Cornwall Bar Association Michael Erskine for a justice complex, including a branch of the Supreme Court, to be established in the resort city.