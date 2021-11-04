The Trelawny police say they have uncovered a child pornographic ruse being executed by an 18-year-old man who hoodwinks teenage female students he meets online to send him nude pictures. He then blackmails the girls whose images he threatens to post on social media if they refuse to have sex with him.

“They are girls, all under 18-year-old. He (accused man) would snap these photos, send it to them and demand sex and if his demands were not met he would threaten to upload the photos to other sites where persons can view them. As a result, some of these young ladies met up with him and in fact had sexual intercourse with him,” said Acting Detective Inspector Eulette Green as she described the alleged perpetrator's modus operandi.

“So what he does, he befriends the young ladies via social media. He uses Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and iMessage to befriend them and ask them to send nude pictures of themselves. In these nude pictures the faces of the girls are not covered.”

The police have reportedly discovered over 2,000 photographs and more than 1,000 videos of naked girls all under the age of 18 years old on the accused man's cellular phone.

The police have since arrested and charged the teenager, who is of a Falmouth address, with possession of child pornography and malicious communication.

But his identity is being withheld by the police pending an identification parade concerning allegations of rape.

According to the police, the accused was held during a sting operation on Monday, October 25 after one of his alleged victims lodged a complaint at the Falmouth Police Station.

“A victim contacted the Falmouth CIB and made a report that a man contacted her via social media threatening to post a nude photograph of her on various websites if she does not have sexual intercourse with him,” Green told the Jamaica Observer West.

“Based on the report that was made to the police, a sting operation was set up on Monday, October 25. He was held meeting the victim who was a part of the sting operation. An iPhone was seized from him, several nude pictures and videos of young girls, some known to the police in Trelawny and other parishes, were seen on his cellphone.”

Since then, four other young girls have stepped forward and reported to the police that they are also victims of the ploy.

“After he was arrested several other females called, some came to the office in person, some were contacted, some are not willing to pursue the matter because they are embarrassed,” the senior investigator told the Observer West.

One of the girls, without the knowledge of her parents, travelled from another parish to meet with the accused at a location in Trelawny.

But the police were quick to point out that the accused teenager did not manage to have sex with all his victims.

According to the Falmouth police, the accused is also facing charges for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) (Special Provisions) Act.

“So far, he is also charged with possession of identity information, as scamming device was found in his phone,” Green told the Observer West.

She called on parents for better monitoring of their children.

“In one case there is a particular child who left her parish, miles away to engage in sexual intercourse with this man without her parent's knowledge,” she disclosed.

“We just want to implore parents that we know we are in a [coronavirus] pandemic and children are out of school, they have access to devices due to online school so it's hard to take it from them because they have to use these devices for school, but there are cases where children can be monitored, so we are asking parents to monitor their children, to talk to them.”

Superintendent Carlos Russell, the commanding officer for the Trelawny Police Division, expressed similar sentiments.

“We want to just ask the parents to be more vigilant and careful. Parents need to pay attention to their children. Because when a child can travel so many miles and a parent doesn't know... they need to put some systems in place to monitor their children because we are living in a scary world and we have a lot of predators out there. So we just have to be very vigilant with their children,” advised Superintendent Russell.

He expressed relief that none of the girls lost their lives.

“But what we are happy about is that none of these kids lost their lives because it could reach there. It could have reached there, so we are happy that none of them lost their lives and we hope this is a lesson to them,” said the superintendent.

Green reminded “young men that although 16-year-old is the age of consent, it is illegal to have nude photographs of children that are under 18 years on your cellphone”.

“You can be charged for possessing it, you can be charged for distributing it and also if you make the video yourself you can be charged for it. Children are children and they should be treated as children,” she stressed.

She also warned young girls:” Once these videos and pictures go out in cyberspace they are going to be out there. There's no way of pulling them back so we have to be careful of what we send out, what we expose ourselves to because they will always be there to haunt us.”