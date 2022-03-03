Set them up!

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Former president of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce (TCC) Dennis Seivwright is calling on members of the local business community to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems at their business places, in an effort to assist the police in the parish in their fight against crime.

The call by the outspoken former TCC president comes in the wake of growing concerns over the escalation of gang-related activities in the parish, believed to have been responsible for five of the eight murders recorded by the Trelawny police since the start of this year.

“I think we need the support of the private sector...every district should have cameras so that when criminals come in there and run away we can identify them and find them. Surveillance cameras can identify the movement of people, you can find the criminals easier that way,” Seivwright argued.

“Surveillance cameras should be mounted in every town and every district and business people should participate in the installation of these cameras. In fact, these business operators must be concerned about the level of crime at this time.”

On Saturday, the Spicy Hill community in the parish was jolted by the murders of 38-year-old Iron Jarrett of Capture Land, Spicy Hill in Trelawny, and 21-year-old Teka Ennis, which the police say were triggered by a gang feud.

The police say Ennis' killing was a tit-for- tat for Jarrett's murder.

Another woman was admitted in hospital in critical condition after being shot several times.

Reports are that early Saturday morning, Jarrett was fatally shot in his home. Residents alerted the police after hearing explosions and Jarrett was later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A few hours later Ennis, her daughter and a female friend were walking along a dirt track in the community when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who shot both women several times.

The child managed to escape physical harm during the attack and hid in bushes. She was later found and taken to the police by a community member.

Saturday's killings followed on the heels of the Friday, January 21 killing of three women in Bounty Hall, which the police attributed to a dispute between two rival gangs that migrated to Trelawny some time ago.

The deceased, all of Trelawny addresses, were identified as 26-year-old bartender Tachae Black, also called Tash, of Wakefield; 25-year-old Shanielia Clarke and 24-year-old Daniel Williams, both unemployed of Bounty Hall.

It was reported that about 1:45 am a black Toyota Voxy motor car with six occupants pulled up at a house in a section of Bounty Hall called Belgium when they were ensnared by four men, three of whom were armed with high-powered rifles. The gunmen peppered the vehicle with gunshots.

Investigators also say the deceased were a case of mistaken identity and pointed out that the target of the gunmen drove a vehicle similar to the Voxy in which the six, who were said to have been returning from an entertainment event, were travelling.

The triple murder was the first killings recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

The Trelawny police enjoyed a 26 per cent reduction in murders in the parish last year, with 17 murders, six less than the 23 recorded in 2020. Trelawny, which tallied the second-lowest number of murders across the 19 police divisions last year, was edged out by Portland which ended the year on 15.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week, Superintendent Carlos Russell, commander of the Trelawny Police Division, asserted that despite anxiety over the recent increase of gang-related killings, the police are defiant in their efforts to dismantle feuding factions.

In fact, he sought to reassure residents of the parish that the police are bringing the worrying situation under control.

“Basically, we have a grip on what is happening in the areas. We are aware of the parties [involved] and we are targeting them. We just need more evidence to charge some people and we are working on that,” Superintendent Russell noted, adding that “we are concerned but we believe we are on top of what is happening.”

Seivwright, however, is not satisfied with the pace at which the police are taking to dismantle the gangs.

“It is disgusting to know that only when you have a shooting police come down in droves after the shooting when the gunmen have escaped. The police force is just being reactive. They must be more proactive! We are just talking and not taking the necessary steps to clamp down on these things,” he charged.

“What I think the security forces need to do is use their intelligence arm to identify gangs. Nothing illegal should be formed in this country.”