STANDING FIRM

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Losing his left leg in a tragic accident will forever be etched on the memory of 16-year-old Darnell Campbell. But, as the second anniversary of the tragedy fast approaches, the young boy is exuding a new sense of self after receiving a donation of a prosthesis.

“On March 8, 2020, I was standing at the bus stop with my mother waiting on a taxi. A taxi driver was turning his car and a funeral bus ran into it,” Campbell recounted.



“It was going to hit my mother, so I shoved her out of the way, and I was going to jump. But the car pinned me onto the wall,” the young boy, now a grade 11 student at the Excelsior High School, told the Jamaica Observer West in a recent interview at Surgix Jamaica's Savanna-La-Mar branch.



The mother and son were standing in Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew when the incident took place. The young man was only 14 years old.



Campbell's mother, Judith Burgess, remembers the accident vividly. Frightened by what had taken place in a split second, Burgess told the Observer West that she frantically screamed for the help of passers-by when she realised that her young son was injured.



“When I ended up getting away from the car and I looked behind, because I was holding his hand, I didn't see him behind me. So, I ran around the car looking for him and screaming, 'Darnell! Darnell!' When I looked over, I realised that the car was pinning him on the wall,” she said.



“I was calling for help and a guy came over to help. He rocked the car then pulled out his leg and I realised that the whole of it mash up. I was trying to look for a ride to carry him to the hospital, but there was nobody to help. So, I was lifting him up and this guy named Punkus came to help me. We decided that we were going to bring Darnell by the ZOSO post down the road,” Burgess continued.



She added, “So we went down to where the soldiers were at Nine Miles Square, and we saw this driver named Alpha and he just flew his trunk open immediately. He took us to the Kingston Public Hospital.”



Learning to pivot and navigate through life since losing his leg has been hard for the young boy who once dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, his mother shared.



“It has not been the same because he loved to play football; he used to play the sport for his school, so it cannot be the same. We tried to cheer him up because he doesn't talk but we know that it bothers him,” Burgess told the Observer West.



She added, “So, we encouraged him and just try to let him know that it is not the end of the world. He has always wanted to become a professional footballer. Since the accident he stopped talking about his feelings and he doesn't like to remember it.”



“Mi never believe say it happen. It just never feel real,” the young boy chimed in.



Now with big dreams of becoming a music producer, Campbell is grateful for the prosthesis donation he has received from the parents of deceased cancer patient, Javier Forrester.

“I feel happy because I can finally stop using these crutches and I can start walking on both legs again. It means a lot because everybody has two legs and me only have one, so mi a go fit in now,” he said, smiling.



“I am so grateful for this opportunity, but I am also very sorry about Javier,” Campbell said.

His mother shared the same sentiments. “I am very grateful for their donation, and I would like them to be a part of his life. I am also happy because now he will have two legs to move around with. Because of financial reasons, I couldn't purchase a prosthesis for him. I have seven of them [children] and it's hard, so I really appreciate this,” Burgess said.



Young Forrester's parents, Iesha Vickers and Courtney Forrester, were both overwhelmed with emotion when they turned up at Surgix Jamaica to hand over the prosthesis to young Campbell.



Their son passed away last July after a 10-month battle with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer which mostly affects young children and adolescents. Two days after his diagnosis, the young boy's left leg was amputated to decrease the chances of the cancer spreading. He was only 10 years old at the time and a grade five student of Westmoreland's Salem Primary and Junior High School.



Driven by the love she possesses for her child, Vickers had requested donations from Observer West readers to purchase a prosthesis for young Forrester. The family was able to purchase this leg after receiving monetary assistance, but the young boy passed away before getting the chance to use it.



“This has brought back so many memories of the things that Javier used to do here at Surgix. Seeing that young boy doing the same thing has been bittersweet, but I'm happy to know that I am helping another young boy to get back to a close-to-normal life. I am happy that he is smiling so that gives me a heartwarming feeling,” Vickers shared.



Young Forrester's dad agreed.



“I feel the same because this has brought back a lot of memories. It has even brought tears to my eyes, but I am still happy that we got the chance to help him,” he told the Observer West.

Both parents have vowed to work closely with young Campbell's family as he learns to walk with his new prosthesis.



“Any questions to be answered or help that we can lend, we are here to help them,” Vickers said.



Owner of Surgix Jamaica Winfield Boban told the Observer West that he will also assist young Campbell on his journey.



“His leg is a bit fleshy right now because he hasn't been using it, so most of the muscles are gone. So, we are going to wrap it up now and it's going to take about a month before he is ready for the prosthesis. But we will see him at the clinic to prepare him for this new beginning, at no charge,” Boban said.



“Kindness knows no bounds and that shows in the actions of young [Forrester's] parents. They lost their boy, but they are willing to help another young boy,” he added.