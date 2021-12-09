Strong police presence

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Individuals and owners of businesses across the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland— the four parishes that constitute the Area One Police Division— are being assured that there will be strong police coverage across the region during the Yuletide season.

According to head of Area One, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, the commanders of each parish have so far submitted their Yuletide Policing Plan which will augment normal operations over the holiday season.

The Yuletide Policing Plan, ACP Chambers explained, “will focus on town centres where we know that there will be a high level of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular traffic”.

The cops plan to strengthen the monitoring of business establishments as part of their strategy to strengthen security during the expected heightened commercial activities.

“There will be higher concentration on business establishments,” the ACP declared.

“This is where uniformed police move around into the business places and that would be monitored because there will be official registers opened at these institutions that will be mandatory for the officers to do their necessary notations when they move in,” ACP Chambers explained.

“And at the same time, we will be continuously encouraging the business operators to get the Ministry of National Security's JamaicaEye on their CCTV [closed-circuit television] platform.”

Additionally, ACP Chambers said the police will be soliciting the assistance of security guards located at business establishments to inform lawmen of any suspicious activities spotted.

“Each of these locations do have security guards. We will also be establishing a relationship with them so that they can provide quick communication and information in case they have observed anything suspicious happening in and around the space,” said ACP Chambers.

He expects that the measures will redound in a safe and secure shopping environment for bargain hunters.

“The number one assurance to shoppers is that it is our intention, based on the number of persons to be added to the streets, that there will be an increase in visible police presence.

Secondly, there will be an increase in mobility. There will be quick response teams who are mobile on motorcycles… and also there is the ease at which we can communicate with the police with the support of the local security guards in the shops,” assured ACP Chambers.

Traditionally, pickpockets are more active around the festive season, but ACP was quick to remind the petty thieves that for the last three years the police have been reaping success in bringing individuals who indulge in pickpocketing activities to justice.

“Since the last three years there has been an increase in the number of persons who have been arrested, charged and prosecuted for that offence. It means therefore that the police are bettering their game year on top of year. It means therefore that if you intend to commit these offences be mindful of the possibility of getting arrested,” the senior cop warned.

He also told the Jamaica Observer West that some police personnel will be pulled from their desk jobs to beef up the numbers on the street.

“Mandatory desk jobs continue but what we will be doing is try to minimise the people who are carrying out desk-bound duties. These are important so what we will be doing is to reduce those as much as we can and to see how we can augment the numbers out there in the space,” said the ACP.

Western Jamaica-based community radio station, More FM, will also be called upon to broadcast safety tips “to the general public as it relates to movement in and about the space.”

“Move around with as little cash as possible, use cards as much as possible. Also, not to move around singularly, try to move around in pairs and try to avoid dark locations. The curfew is on and persons should be mindful of that, and also critically, when they move around, they should be aware of their surroundings. Be aware of the locations that they move around in,” ACP Chambers advised.

While the Yuletide Policing Plan will mostly concentrate on the town centres, the operational plan will see law enforcers continuing to target hardcore criminals.

“The focus will continue on violence producers/influences, wanted men, identify and isolate the crime hotshots, and ensure that they are targeted raids and operations being guided by intelligence based on the policing crime band activity,” ACP Chambers revealed.