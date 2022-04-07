Worrying Trend

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Commander of the Area One Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, has revealed that internal gang feud is currently the main factor driving the wanton bloodletting across the division.

According to him, the development has resulted in the Area One police having to contend with the spate of killings triggered by the fallout among gangsters, in addition to the perennial conflict between rival factions among other factors.

The Area One Police Division encompasses the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland.

“The gangs are the number one issue and believe it or not, the bigger threat is not gang on gang, but we are facing a big threat now with intra-gang which the splitting of gangs and tension has been causing. So, we are seeing that as being an issue now,” ACP Chambers told the Jamaica Observer West.

“The numbers are giving us the problem but the causation is not so much gang on gang. We still have the gang, but intra-gang...”

Addressing a press conference earlier this week, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson revealed that the western belt of the island accounts for 35 per cent of the murders committed across the island since the start of the year.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force year-to-date Category One Crime Monitoring Report, for the comparative period January 1 to March 20, 2022 versus 2021, some 320 murders were recorded across the island which was 17 less than the 337 reported over the corresponding period last year.

Only Hanover in the police Area One did not record any increase in homicides. In Westmoreland, the police recorded 31 murders, which was 15 or 93.8 per cent more than the 16 over the previous year; St James had 56, which was also 15 or 36.6 per cent over the 41 the same time last year. Trelawny saw the highest percentage jump of 266.7 per cent. The parish recorded 11 murders which were eight above the three reported over the corresponding last year.

But Major General Anderson expressed confidence that the roll-out of additional operations in Westmoreland and St James, which target some known violence producers, will cauterise the murders in the two western parishes.

“ We are doing some additional operations down in the St James and Westmoreland space, targeting some of the people we know are carrying the violence, but also occupying the spaces and also the routes that they normally use — using not only our traditional techniques,” the police commissioner remarked.

“But we have been using some technology in that space and that is why I'm reasonably confident that over this quarter we should see a change in what is happening in the west.”

On Saturday, March 26 gunmen went on a rampage killing three people on the Warrica Drive, which forms a part of the zone of special operations in Norwood, St James.

The police say the triple murder was in retaliation for the killing of a man in Norwood the previous night.

ACP Chambers told the Observer West that the increase in operational activities since the Norwood massacre are already bearing fruits.

“We have gone on an operational surge since the last incident. We have put in a lot of road activities, we put some curfews in the place, and we have also increased our checkpoint locations. We have been increasing our operations out there, which is giving us some good results,” said ACP Chambers.

“We have made some recovery of firearms subsequent to that, ballistic vests, lead sheets, uncovered masks. We have made some arrests; so we are just going to continue our activities and somehow push back. The military is also on board, outside resources are on board, and so we are getting some quick response.”

He added that since the recent listing of 10 persons of interest in Area One Division, three of them have subsequently reported to the police.

ACP Chambers, meanwhile, indicated that apart from gang activities, lottery scamming and domestic violence are also responsible for the spike in the murder tally across Area One.

“We are also seeing lottery scamming as the genesis of a lot of these murders in recent times. So the gangs are here, the gang violence continues. As it is now, there is a peak with the gangs, intra-gang and we are also seeing a spike in the lottery scamming being the source of a lot of murders. And also, believe it or not, some domestic.”