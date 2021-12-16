Sports is big business and as they say — result-driven, so when a team is not performing up to expectations then coaches and their staff will be fired, especially at the professional level.

That is just the reality of the situation.

Last week's firing of Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) was a curious move, not only because it came at a time when the team had shown improvements in their results and performances, but also the very public and protracted process that was undertaken.

Had Whitmore been removed earlier in the World Cup Qualifying campaign, say after that dreadful loss to Panama at the National Stadium, few would have any issue with the action of the JFF.

Most would have applauded it, as a matter of fact, and see the move as proactive.

Then JFF President Michael Ricketts repeatedly denied rumours that Whitmore's job was in any jeopardy and which makes his statements last week seem disingenuous when he spoke about heeding recommendation of the technical committee.

That the JFF should look amateurish in how they do their business should not have been a surprise as it is par for the course with this particular administration.

What is obvious is that both Ricketts and the members of the JFF hierarchy do not understand accountability or they don't care as they are sure they will be returned to office irrespective of the fate of the national team and their continued mishandling of the responsibilities they are asked to oversee.