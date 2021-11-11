'Don't procrastinate'

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Medical Officer of Health for Trelawny Dr Diahann Dale is imploring expectant mothers not to procrastinate about taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

She underscored that all the vaccines are safe for pregnant ladies.

“I want to particularly appeal to pregnant women who are delaying vaccination. It is safe to take in pregnancy. Some pregnant women are not doing well with COVID infection, so we want to encourage them, especially the pregnant women, to know that it is safe to take the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant,” Dr Dale implored.

“When you visit your antenatal care provider, talk to them around it and don't delay, get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

She explained that “generally pregnant women are reluctant to take any medication at all”.

“They [pregnant women] are focused on the health of their babies so we need them to know that we need them to stay healthy and strong and be around for their babies and for them to bring their babies alive. And so we are encouraging them to take the vaccines,” Dr Dale stressed.

She added, “All [vaccines] are safe for them while pregnant and also for those who are breastfeeding.”

She was speaking to members of the media in Falmouth, Trelawny, during a house-to-house vaccination tour led by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, accompanied by health aids, public health nurses, and doctors on Saturday.

The health and wellness minister lauded the Trelawny public health workers and their colleagues across the island for their dedicated service during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The dedicated staff is not peculiar to Trelawny, but it's obvious that they are working hard. They are out here tonight [Saturday] and they are walking the community and administering the vaccines. I want to commend them for that.

“We have a good set of public health workers at the primary health-care level who are out there in the field and I just want to commend them. And Trelawny is equal to the task in terms of the efforts that they are putting out,” the health minister said.

“I am happy to be here [Falmouth]. I am a hands-on minister. I don't stay in the office and ask people what they are doing.”

He also lauded Deniesha White, a Falmouth woman, who used the opportunity to take the COVID jab while the public health workers were in her community to administer a dose of the vaccine to a shut-in Saturday evening.

“This is an example of what community intervention can do and I want to big up Deneisha because she is setting an example,” Dr Tufton argued.

White said that she had plans to be vaccinated at a later date but could not allow Saturday's opportunity to pass.

“I was planning to take the vaccine [this] week because what I am observing is that by this time next year if you are not vaccinated you can't do anything, so might as well you just get vaxxed and get it over with. And it is important because we want to eliminate the COVID-19 virus,” she argued.