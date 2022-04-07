'GIMME SHELTER!'

Digicel Marketing Executive Orion Aitken (left) gets cover from a customer who had just won the umbrella when the FYAH FM and Jamaica Observer Plaza Hopping Tour made a stop in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, last Saturday.

The Digicel-sponsored spectacle featured giveaways and deals on the latest smartphones, and was a hit among Digicel customers who came out to participate. Over the past 18 months, Digicel has been steadily expanding and improving its high-speed LTE data network in Westmoreland, delivering Internet service to smartphone users and Wi-Fi to homes via its LTE Home fixed wireless service.