SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Dr Karren Dunkley, global Jamaica diaspora member for the Northeast Region, says the COVID diaspora medical mission at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital has been asked by officials at the facility to extend the mission until January.

“We are, actually, going to have a meeting with the team from Savanna-la-Mar who has asked us to consider extending the mission into January. But what we want to do is to ensure that we execute this duration of the mission well, that we deliver well on our agreement and we exceed expectations, and after we have learned the lessons, we look at the operating for improvements, we can then make a decision…resources permitting to perhaps extend the mission,” explained Dr Dunkley, one of the main organisers of the mission.

Members of the team commenced duties at the Type B facility on October 19 and the mission is scheduled to end in mid- December.

Dunkley noted that the original plan was to provide support to the 36-bed field hospital on the compound of the Savanna-la-Mar hospital. However, with the delay in the completion of the project, the team has resorted to assisting the hospital until the field hospital is ready.

The diaspora mission team, said to be the largest COVID-19 medical mission to the island, is providing human resource support to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, which buckled under pressure recently during a surge in COVID-19 cases.

At the end of the mission, more than 80 nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists would have participated in the initiative and would have brought with them a large number of medical items including personal protective equipment (PPE), pulse oximeter, gloves, gowns, nasal cannula and masks, donated by the diaspora.

Members of the medical team are arriving in batches of roughly eight people per interval and will work within a seven to 10-day rotation over the life of the mission.

“This is a historic mission. It is the first time that the diaspora and the Government have intentionally and explicitly been on a medical mission, we have never had it,” Dr Dunkley told the Jamaica Observer West.

Health liaison director for the Negril Chamber of Commerce, Elaine Allen Bradley, who is responsible for organising accommodations for the team, said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and his ministry were instrumental in ensuring “all went smoothly.”

“This is the first of its kind. Missions have come down but they sort of work in the fields but this is the first of its kind. So, it is a pilot really of working in a hospital. You know, if you are coming to work in a hospital, you have to have to get special permission. You need special papers and so they had to get special permission to come to work within a hospital, plus their qualifications of course,” stated Allen Bradley, who is a retired registered nurse from the United Kingdom.

Dr Tufton has given the million his blessings.

“I welcome the mission and look forward to the work they will do with the local team here,” he stated, adding “we appreciate any support.”

During a tour of the hospital in September, the health and wellness minister noted that the staff at the hospital was working under pressure, adding that there was a need for additional support.

''It was Dr Trevor Dixon, founder of the New Jersey-based Diaspora charity, Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans At Home (JAHJAH), who initiated the idea that the mission should begin with Savanna-la-Mar (Public) General Hospital until the field hospital comes to fruition,” said Dr Dunkley.

Dr Dixon told Observer West that while members of his association have done work in Little London, Grange Hill and Negril areas of Westmoreland over the years, this is the first time that they are working in a Jamaican hospital amount Jamaican staff, who he lauded for their work.

“They may not have all the technology, but they are good at what they do,” Dr Dixon stressed.

He said the COVID-19 medical mission team members decided to offer their assistance to Jamaica after hearing about Jamaica's third wave experience with the virus in August and September which had placed pressure on the hospital.

“Coming from New York, we had the same challenges. So, we moved as fast as we could to get credentials to come into the country but based on limitations in those processes, we could only arrive when we did,” disclosed Dr Dixon.

Michael Chaikel, a physician assistant in Maryland, USA, who fell in love with Jamaica after coming on his honeymoon 20 years ago, told the Observer West that since then, he has visited Jamaica on medical missions through JAHJAH Foundation on five occasions.

“I have been doing this year after year and when there was the need for COVID, it was just again natural for me to come down and help the people in Jamaica as much as possible. In parts of the States we were struggling and other areas in the United States came and supported us and to do the very same in Jamaica is very important to me,” said Chaikel.

Regional technical director for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Dr Diane Campbell Stennett told the Observer West at the start of the medical mission that she was looking forward to working with the team.

“I welcome the team and I am looking forward to a productive and mutually beneficial partnership,” she said.

Sherika White, a resident of Westmoreland, is among patients at the hospital who expressed delight in seeing members of the medical mission at work.

“It is a great initiative because we know the COVID thing is like on a high and actually the hospital said that they are short on doctors and nurses and all of that stuff. So, with people coming in to help, shows concern and they want us to get rid of this virus and all of that. So I think it is a good move,” stated White.

In addition to the support from the health and wellness ministry, a number of companies and organisations have thrown their support behind the venture.

These include JetBlue, the Negril Chamber of Commerce, Couples Resorts, Rayon Hotel, Coco La Palm Hotel, Charela Inn Hotel, Riu Hotels, Omega Hospital Xye Resort, Travellers Inn, Boardwalk Village, and Idle A While Hotel.

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Savanna-la-Mar in partnership with the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce is providing snacks for members of the mission while they are on the job at the hospital.