'Level the playing field'

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Assisting students with yearly back-to-school educational grants should be an effort to improve the lives of the youths and not a political agenda, says educator and People's National Party (PNP) chairman for the Montego Bay West Division Andrew Henry.

“If you are assisting [students] then it should not be about party colours. Whether [their] families vote for you or not, the reality is that you are representing the communities, so you are representing the people. If you are representing the people then [assistance] should not have anything to do with colours,” Henry told the Jamaica Observer West.

“There are a lot of offers out there, like grants that can be attained through members of parliament or councilors, but what you find happen is that too often you have people who represent but they are not looking out for [some of] the people living in their division or constituency,” Henry argued.

The physical education teacher at the Mount Alvernia High School in Montego Bay pointed out that annual education grants should be evenly dispersed to students who perform “at a certain standard, as they help to further the education of many of these youths”.

“As long as [they] have the necessary criteria and there is assistance available, they [should] be given that assistance. It does not matter who they are or what party lines their families are from because the reality is, when you assist…whether they are from your party line or not, you are assisting a generation to come,” he argued.

“What you find happens is that these persons will be able to assist their families and when they become mothers and fathers, they are [also] better able to help their children, so what you find happens is that you have more persons contributing to the society.”

Henry, who has been working in the education sector for some 15 years, believes that youngsters able to attain an education play an important role in the development of the Jamaican society, arguing that education is the key to ensuring “they are able to become productive members of our society”.

“Education plays a pivotal role because as we know, when young men and women are educated, they make better choices and also, they are able to become productive members of our society,” he told the Observer West.

Henry, who grew up in the Montego Bay West Division's community of Cassava Walk, is urging political representatives to pay close attention to the needs of the people they are elected to serve.

“Pay attention to those who are in need because when you are representing, you are representing [the people] in your division and if you go on to the MP (member of parliament) stage, then you are representing a constituency,” Henry stressed, adding that more needs to be done to level the playing field.