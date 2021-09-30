SANTOY, Hanover — Haulage transport operators assigned to quarries within the Green Island area have rejected claims that their trucks are responsible for the widespread destruction of infrastructure, including roads and bridges, within the communities their units traverse.

Several truck operators in recent months have been engaged in the transportation of marl from quarries in the parish across some Hanover communities, including Santoy, Salt Spring, Wharf Road, Logwood and Green Island, to housing and hotel developments in the parish.

Area residents and councillor for the Green Island Division Marvel Sewell are among those who have charged that overloaded trucks transporting the material have contributed to the rapid deterioration of the roads.

But one truck operator, who transports marl to the site of a hotel development, says substandard materials used during the construction of the roads is to be blamed.

The truck driver, who did not want to be named, told the Jamaica Observer West that he has had many years of experience in road construction.

“Well, to how mi see it, the road surface nuh ready. The whole a di road dem, if you drive on dem, a clay under the road. So, mi nuh know bout the pipe bursting because from me a go around there [several Green Island communities] mi see pipe burst all the way and from pipe burst and dem no attend to it same time, it a go soak and cause a mess. And, that a the biggest problem. So, mi nah go say a truck destroy them because the pipe them no gone down deep [in the earth] either,'' argued the truck driver, who also claimed that the trucks are not being overloaded.

Another truck operator shared similar sentiments.

“The roads dem nuh construct good, a poor material mek them, suh that's why them falling apart,” he charged.

Santoy resident Lacell Sanderson argued that the roads were not constructed to accommodate units transporting heavy loads.

The use of the roadway by trucks laden with marl, he maintained, has resulted in the rapid deterioration of the surfaces.

He charged that the poor road conditions have resulted in bike taxis plying the Santoy to Orange Bay route charging an additional $50 per trip.

“The whole situation of the road messed up because it never built for them big trucks deh. When I was a little boy, this [Santoy to Orange Bay road] was a solid road heading back to Sheffield [in Westmoreland] and since the truck them start yah now, it is a mess,” expressed the elderly Sanderson.

Another resident charged that the trucks have damaged a number of water pipes on the roadway and the collapse of a bridge near Winchester. The structure has since been repaired.

Meanwhile, a section of a bridge at Silver Spring called Wire Bridge has been badly damaged.

National Works Agency's community relations officer for the Western Region Janel Ricketts told the Observer West that estimates have been done and based on “the seriousness of the situation,” the agency is hoping to start work on the Wire Bridge soon.

“They have already sent up an estimate. So, they are now in the design phase of the project and then we hope to secure funding and have something done shortly because based on the seriousness of the situation, we really hope to start early,” said Ricketts.

She also revealed that efforts are being made to rehabilitate a number of the damaged roads in the Green Island area, noting that the agency has put the Salt Spring, Santoy and Logwood roadways to tender.

“Some would have been fixed last year and there is a programme coming on stream that is going to go for procurement now to fill up the remaining areas. So, the soft spots are going to be excavated, filled with materials and then asphalted,” Ricketts explained.

The efforts of the NWA to repair some of the badly damaged roads and the Wire Bridge come at a time when residents are threatening protest action, if they do not get urgent attention.

“Right ya now, wi want the road in Santoy feh fix,” stated Herman McIntosh, a bike taxi operator. “It a go cause a big problem if it nuh fix, because road a go start block now.”

Recently, two applications were received by Hanover Municipal Corporation for the opening of two quarries in the parish. However, the corporation approved the one that is to operate from Haughton Court.

The other application from an individual, who wanted to operate from a site near Winchester, was placed on hold by the corporation.

Councillor for the Green Island Division, Marvell Sewell, in supporting the decision to place the granting of the licence on hold, stressed that it is important that the necessary checks and balances are in place.

“I am not really ready to support that as yet chairman, because we have to get the terms and conditions. We have to weigh the pros and cons going forward Mr Chairman,” stated Sewell. “To support this, Mr Chairman, we have to ensure that we have a scale that weighs the trucks that are going to use the road and if we are not getting that, I am not supporting it.”

Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels expressed similar sentiments.

“What is going on down by Green Island is really a disgrace in terms of every law being broken down there in terms of these trucks. I am certain that this quarry is going to serve…with marl or whatever. That is why they are opening it. And again, it is going to have an impact on the Silver Spring road and this is something that we really have to have a discussion with them [hotel developers] because until they can tell us how they are going to deal with the impact that it is going to have on the road, then we will place a hold,” he stated.