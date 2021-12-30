PARADISE, St James —Scores of children from the communities of Norwood, Paradise Acres and Hendon kicked off their Christmas celebrations last Thursday when Olympic gold medallist Briana Williams held her annual treat.

Toys and gift packages from Williams' corporate sponsors Digicel and GraceKennedy were handed out as the children flocked to the convoy at every stop along the way.

Elon Parkinson, public relations and communications manager at Digicel, described Williams as a perfect brand ambassador, arguing that she had made the event her “passion project”.

“One of the things we look out for in a brand ambassador is to ensure that the prospective ambassador has a deep sense of philanthropy and commitment to the community, and we found that in Briana. Every year she ensures that this treat is staged; it's very important to her, it's her passion project as we like to call it, because it brings her more than closer to the community, it helps her to now assist with the nurturing of the children who live here,” said Parkinson.

Since the first staging of the event a year ago, the former World Athletics Under-20 double sprint champion added an Olympic gold medal, leading off the Jamaican women's 4x100m relay that won gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games in August.

Williams, who was born in Florida but has relatives in St James, told the Observer West that she enjoys giving back to the parish.

“I really look forward to spending Christmas in Jamaica and, of course, giving back to these communities that mean so much to my family. My mom grew up in Paradise and we still have family here, so for me to be able to provide gifts to all the kids and put a smile on their faces feels full circle for me,” she said.

Parkinson added: Every year we come here, the children are obviously older, they are smarter, and they look forward to this occasion because it is also their annual source of inspiration to know that someone as successful as her would have had her roots from this community.”

“So we are here to support Briana, we are here as well to connect with our customers, so many of them who have come out today to tell us thanks and we are here today to spread good cheer,” he said.

The treat, Parkinson noted, was still held despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “It's another Christmas under conditions through which we are trying to persevere and the truth is the love for our children, community, and country remain strong regardless of the circumstances. And that is why, with the shared commitment towards serving our community and our people, in general, we are here today with Briana,” he charged.